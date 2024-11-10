Ukraine launches major drone attack on Moscow

Europe

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:26 pm

Related News

Ukraine launches major drone attack on Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:26 pm
Cars are stuck in traffic near the Kremlin Wall and the State Historical Museum in central Moscow, Russia August 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars are stuck in traffic near the Kremlin Wall and the State Historical Museum in central Moscow, Russia August 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukraine attacked Moscow on Sunday with at least 25 drones, forcing the temporary closure of two of the city's major airports, Russian officials said, in what was the biggest Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian capital to date.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drones were destroyed in the Ramenskoye and Kolomensky districts of the Moscow region, as well as in Domodedovo city, southwest of Moscow. The Moscow region has a population of more than 21 million.

"According to preliminary information, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services are on the sites."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Ramenskoye district, some 45 km (30 miles) southeast of the Kremlin, was last targeted in September in what was then Ukraine's biggest attack on the Russian capital, when Russian air defence units destroyed 20 drones.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's federal air transport agency, said on Telegram that "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports," starting at 0530 GMT.

It did not say how long the restrictions would be in force.

Separately, Ukrainian drone attacks have set several non-residential buildings on fire in Russia's Kaluga and Bryansk regions overnight, regional governors said on Sunday. The Russian ministry said it had destroyed 17 drones over the Bryansk region.

Editorial / World+Biz

Russia-Ukraine war / Ukraine drone strike / Moscow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

17h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

17h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Missing girl Muntaha found dead in a pond near her home in Sylhet

Missing girl Muntaha found dead in a pond near her home in Sylhet

30m | Videos
Singapore's investment is easier if elected government: BNP

Singapore's investment is easier if elected government: BNP

55m | Videos
BGB has been deployed across the country to control the law and order situation

BGB has been deployed across the country to control the law and order situation

1h | Videos
How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

15h | Videos