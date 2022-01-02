UK government seeks to mitigate workforce disruption from Omicron

Europe

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:53 pm

Related News

UK government seeks to mitigate workforce disruption from Omicron

The impact of Omicron on workforces in supply chains, public services and schools is being closely monitored, it said

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:53 pm
Workers walk towards Tower Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid a relaxation of lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Workers walk towards Tower Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid a relaxation of lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The British government has asked public sector managers to test their contingency plans against a worst-case scenario of 25% staff absence as part of efforts to minimise disruption from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

With daily infection numbers at a record high and people who test positive required to self-isolate for at least seven days, the government expects businesses and public services to face disruption in the coming weeks, it said in a statement.

"So far, disruption caused by Omicron has been controlled in most parts of the public sector, but public sector leaders have been asked to test plans against worst case scenarios of workforce absence of 10%, 20% and 25%," it said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked ministers to work closely with their respective sectors to develop robust contingency plans, said the Cabinet Office, which is coordinating the government's efforts.

The impact of Omicron on workforces in supply chains, public services and schools is being closely monitored, it said. Mitigations being considered include asking for volunteers such as retired teachers to go back to work.

World+Biz

UK / omicron / workforce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

3h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

3h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

15h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

15h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

16h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity