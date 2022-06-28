Tornado kills one, injures 10 in Netherlands

Europe

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 11:28 am

Related News

Tornado kills one, injures 10 in Netherlands

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 11:28 am
A tornado touches down near Moundville in Hale County, Ala., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, causing damage to homes and downing trees. A wave of storms is pounding the Deep South, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings. And forecasters said still more severe weather was on the way Wednesday with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls. Picture: AP
A tornado touches down near Moundville in Hale County, Ala., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, causing damage to homes and downing trees. A wave of storms is pounding the Deep South, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings. And forecasters said still more severe weather was on the way Wednesday with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls. Picture: AP

A tornado in the south of the Netherlands has killed one person and injured at least 10 others, regional emergency services officials said on Monday.

"That is the current situation," Zeeland Veilig said on its website. "Emergency services are still working hard to understand the full extent."

Images of the tornado circling above the town of Zierikzee, 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of Rotterdam, circulated widely on social media.

Winds in a storm passing through the country at the same time were measured at around 75 kilometers per hour, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) said.

Tornadoes are rare in the Netherlands, but more common in summer months, the KNMI said.

The town's major Jack van der Hoek was to hold a news conference later on Monday.

World+Biz

Netherlands / Europe / Tornado

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

16m | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

1h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

3h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

3h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

16h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

18h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 