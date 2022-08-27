Thousands of British postal workers walk out over pay

Europe

Reuters
27 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 10:55 am

Related News

Thousands of British postal workers walk out over pay

Reuters
27 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 10:55 am
The royal cypher of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth is pictured on a Royal Mail post box on a street in London, Britain August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
The royal cypher of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is pictured on a Royal Mail post box on a street in London, Britain August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

More than 115,000 workers at Britain's Royal Mail (RMG.L) began the first of four days of strike action on Friday in a pay dispute which the postal group said was likely to cause significant disruption for customers.

It is the latest in a spate of labour stoppages to hit Britain as workers demand higher wages in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills soaring and inflation projected to exceed 13% later this year.

"We are going to fight very hard here to get the pay rise our members deserve," Communication Workers Union General Secretary Dave Ward told Sky News.

Royal Mail says it has offered a 5.5% pay rise for CWU-grade workers, its biggest increase in years. 

The union, which said the strike was the biggest industrial action taken by workers this summer in Britain, disputes this and says the company has imposed a 2% pay increase on workers, and offered a further 1.5% subject to changes to terms and conditions.

The centuries-old British postal and delivery service apologised to its customers for the disruption and said it had put in place contingency plans, but could not fully replace the daily duties of its frontline staff.

Royal Mail warned earlier this month that it could post a loss for its business in the United Kingdom in the 2022-23 fiscal year if the strike went ahead. Further walk outs are planned for August 31, September 8 and September 9. 

Royal Mail Chief Executive Simon Thompson said the business needed to change its working practices to reflect the fact that it now delivers more parcels than letters and the parcels delivery market is very competitive.

"Royal Mail is a company that society wants to exist... but we need this change so we can turn into a parcels business so we can flourish," Thompson told British radio broadcaster LBC.

"We want to pay our team more. The more change, the more pay."

World+Biz

Britain / British postal workers / pay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

3h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

2h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

1h | Thoughts
A female Pied Bushchat. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Pied Bushchat: ‘Stirrings beyond sense - with a start, a bounce, a stab!’

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to build the ultimate gaming setup

55m | Videos
Enjoy new salad recipe every day

Enjoy new salad recipe every day

2h | Videos
Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

18h | Videos
What is quiet quitting ?

What is quiet quitting ?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally