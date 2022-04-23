Sweden's ruling party to decide on NATO stance by May 24

Europe

BSS/AFP
23 April, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:52 am

Related News

Sweden's ruling party to decide on NATO stance by May 24

BSS/AFP
23 April, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:52 am
Sweden&#039;s ruling party to decide on NATO stance by May 24

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats said Friday the party expects to reach a position, by May 24, on whether the country should apply for NATO membership.

Should the party come out in favour of joining it would mean a clear parliamentary majority backing for a potential application from the country, especially if neighbouring Finland -- where a decision is expected within a
week -- were to apply for membership of the US-led military alliance.

Public opinion in both countries has shifted following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with support for membership soaring.
       
Sweden's centre-left Social Democrats, led by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, has historically opposed NATO membership, and even reaffirmed this stance at the last party congress in November, but the conflict in Ukraine has reignited debate in the Scandinavian country and within the party.
       
"We now have a security policy dialogue within our party... The dialogue should be completed by May 12 and after that we begin our decision process,"
party secretary Tobias Baudin told AFP in a written statement.

Baudin, who has stressed that the final decision ultimately rests with the party's executive board said the board's next scheduled meeting is on May 24, which would serve as a deadline for a decision.
       

"But a decision, whether it means keeping or changing our security policyn stance, could come before then," Baudin said.
      
 A policy reversal for the party, which ruled for an uninterrupted 40 years between the 1930s and 1970s, would be historic and could pave the way for Sweden to apply to join NATO.
       
Sweden is not a member of NATO and is officially militarily non-aligned, though it is a partner of the alliance. It abandoned its policy of neutrality after the end of the Cold War.
      
As in neighbouring Finland, support for joining the military alliance has increased sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with several opinion polls for the first time in history showing a majority of Sweden in favour of
membership.
      
A NATO debate is currently underway in neighbouring Finland, where the issue is being mulled by MPs following the publication of a security policy white paper last week.
       
Many analysts have predicted that Finland will ultimately submit a bid in time for a NATO summit in June.

World+Biz

Sweden / NATO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

42m | Panorama
Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

21h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

21h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Black money whitening scope yet to bear fruit

47m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sharbat-E-Mohabbat!

52m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Eid shopping 2022: Facebook influencing clothing choices

1h | Videos
With support, Bangladesh can see a revolution in semiconductor market

With support, Bangladesh can see a revolution in semiconductor market

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?