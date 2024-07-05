Russian attacks kill two, wound 26 in Ukraine

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
05 July, 2024, 12:34 pm

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:34 pm
Firefighters work at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine June 28, 2024. Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters work at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine June 28, 2024. Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region/Handout via REUTERS

Russian strikes killed two people and wounded 26 on Thursday in Ukrainian regions stretching from the south to the east and northeast, local authorities said.

A missile strike in southern Odesa region killed a woman, injured seven people and damaged port infrastructure, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

In northeastern Kharkiv region, a second woman was killed and a man wounded in a strike by a Russian guided bomb on the village of Ruska Lozova, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Nine others, including four children, were wounded in a drone attack and shelling in the town of Novohrodivka, in the frontline Donetsk region, governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported seven wounded in the southern town of Nikopol. He had said earlier that Russian forces had attacked areas near Nikopol with drones and artillery on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Lysak later reported that a woman died of injuries sustained on Wednesday in the region's main city, Dnipro. Seven people died in that attack.

Two civilians in the southern city of Kherson were wounded in a drone strike, the local administration said.

All the affected regions have been subjected to repeated attacks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure, but thousands of people have been killed and wounded.

