Russia says neutralised 20 drones, 2 missiles

Europe

BSS/AFP
18 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 12:52 pm

Related News

Russia says neutralised 20 drones, 2 missiles

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure

BSS/AFP
18 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 12:52 pm
A Russian Pantsyr S-1 self-propelled air defence missile system at the Vorobyovy Hills observation point above the Luzhniki stadium in the Russian capital Moscow earlier this year. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/File Photo
A Russian Pantsyr S-1 self-propelled air defence missile system at the Vorobyovy Hills observation point above the Luzhniki stadium in the Russian capital Moscow earlier this year. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/File Photo

Russia on Thursday said it had neutralised 20 drones and two ballistic missiles in areas bordering Ukraine, including Rostov where its command headquarters for the Ukraine offensive is located.

"During the night, several terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime were foiled," the defence ministry said.

It said it had neutralised 20 drones -- 16 of which were downed -- and two Tochka-U missiles as well as five balloons aimed at deflecting the attention of air defence systems.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 16 drones and two missiles were shot down in the Belgorod region which has faced near-daily Ukrainian strikes.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia - Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

2h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

5h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

21h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

1h | Videos
Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

2h | Videos
Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

16h | Videos
Ukraine suffers from lack of air defense system

Ukraine suffers from lack of air defense system

4h | Videos