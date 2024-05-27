Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum

Europe

Reuters
27 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 03:36 pm

Related News

Russia invites Afghanistan's Taliban to major economic forum

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew after 20 years of war, Russia has been slowly building ties with the Taliban, though the movement is still officially outlawed in Russia

Reuters
27 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 03:36 pm
Taliban fighters are seen at the Taliban flag-raising ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 31, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo
Taliban fighters are seen at the Taliban flag-raising ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 31, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo

Russia has invited Afghanistan's Taliban to its biggest annual economic forum as Moscow moves to remove a ban on the Islamist movement, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew after 20 years of war, Russia has been slowly building ties with the Taliban, though the movement is still officially outlawed in Russia.

Russia's foreign and justice ministries have reported to President Vladimir Putin on the issue of removing the ban, Zamir Kabulov, director of the Second Asia Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told state news agency TASS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Some questions remain, Kabulov was quoted as saying, though he said that an invitation to attend the June 5-8 St Petersburg international economic forum had been extended to the Taliban.

Afghan leaders, he said, were traditionally interested in the purchase of oil products.

The St Petersburg forum, which once hosted Western CEOs and investment bankers from London and New York, has changed significantly amid the Ukraine war which has triggered the biggest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Western investors seeking a slice of Russia's vast resource wealth have now been replaced by businesses from China, India, Africa and the Middle East.

The Taliban, which means "students" in the Pashto language, emerged in 1994 around the southern Afghan city of Kandahar. It was one of the factions fighting a civil war for control of the country following the withdrawal of the Soviet Union and subsequent collapse of the government.

It originally drew members from so-called "mujahideen" fighters who, with support from the United States, repelled Soviet forces in the 1980s.

In 2003, Russia formally labelled the Taliban a terrorist organisation, though it had periodic informal contacts with the movement. 

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

8h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

5h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

46m | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

1h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

2h | Videos
Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

3h | Videos