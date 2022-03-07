Renewed Russian shelling reported in Mykolaiv

There have been reports of renewed Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv.

City officials have yet to comment on the reports, but the local "News-N" media outlet said that the shelling began at around 05:00 local time.

And a video posted by New York Times reporter Michael Schwirtz appeared to show the night sky light up with explosions.

Russian forces appear to have launched a heavy artillery barrage against Mykolaiv, a day after Ukrainian troops pushed them from the city and recaptured the airport. From my vantage, I could see flashes from the attack lighting up the night sky along a large swath of the city. pic.twitter.com/cm4E0cNtN3— Michael Schwirtz (@mschwirtz) March 7, 2022

Schwirtz tweeted that the shelling appears to be concentrated on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The renewed assault comes a day after Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack on the city of 476,100 people and recaptured the local airport.