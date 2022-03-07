Renewed Russian shelling reported in Mykolaiv
The renewed assault comes a day after Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack on the city of 476,100 people and recaptured the local airport
There have been reports of renewed Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv.
City officials have yet to comment on the reports, but the local "News-N" media outlet said that the shelling began at around 05:00 local time.
And a video posted by New York Times reporter Michael Schwirtz appeared to show the night sky light up with explosions.
Schwirtz tweeted that the shelling appears to be concentrated on the eastern outskirts of the city.
The renewed assault comes a day after Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack on the city of 476,100 people and recaptured the local airport.