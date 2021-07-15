Putin orders govt to help Belarus weather western sanctions

Europe

Reuters
15 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 05:10 pm

Related News

Putin orders govt to help Belarus weather western sanctions

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko travelled to Russia, a close ally, to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday. The European Union and United States have imposed punitive measures on Belarus in recent months

Reuters
15 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2021. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2021. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's government to help Belarus weather western sanctions imposed during Minsk's crackdown on political opponents, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko travelled to Russia, a close ally, to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday. The European Union and United States have imposed punitive measures on Belarus in recent months.

"Support for Belarus against the backdrop of such stifling sanctions is on the agenda, and the government has been given instructions and it is working in this regard," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Belarus / Vladimir Putin / Alexander Lukashenko

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

21h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident