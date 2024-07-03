Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China dominated SCO summit

Europe

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 11:13 am

Related News

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China dominated SCO summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a forum established by China and Russia in 2001 as a guardian of security in the Eurasia region, will meet for their summit on July 3-4 in Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 11:13 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia June 25, 2024. Photo: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia June 25, 2024. Photo: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday for regional security and defence talks, the Kremlin said, as well as a series of bilateral meetings, including with Chinese and Turkish leaders.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a forum established by China and Russia in 2001 as a guardian of security in the Eurasia region, will meet for their summit on July 3-4 in Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana.

"The leaders of the SCO member countries will discuss the current state and prospects for further deepening multifaceted cooperation within the organisation and improving its activities," the Kremlin said in a statement on its website. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While the meeting is likely to be dominated by Russia and China, leaders or representatives of Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, are also expected to attend.  

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres, is also expected, Russian agencies said on Tuesday. 

On Tuesday, Russia said Putin will hold a series of bilateral talks, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. 

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected in Moscow this month, will not attend and the country will be represented by Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the ministry said on Tuesday. 

At last year's virtual summit, the group issued a statement critical of what it said was the negative impact of "unilateral and unlimited expansion of global missile defence systems by certain countries or groups of countries", without directly referring to NATO's expansion and Western military assistance to Ukraine.

Top News / World+Biz / China

Vladimir Putin / Kazakhstan / Russia-China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

1h | Panorama
Only in the last week of June, the much-anticipated monsoon rain arrived in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How excessive air pollution is impacting Dhaka’s rainfall pattern

2h | Panorama
Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

17h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

15h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

13h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

3h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

14h | Videos