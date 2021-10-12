Polish prime minister accuses opposition of lying about 'Polexit'

Reuters
12 October, 2021
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 05:39 pm

Poland&#039;s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a news conference after a meeting of the Visegrad Group countries in Budapest, Hungary, October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a news conference after a meeting of the Visegrad Group countries in Budapest, Hungary, October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Poland's government does not want Poland to leave the European Union, the prime minister said on Tuesday, accusing opposition politicians of spreading what he said were lies.

"Our dear opposition are trying to insinuate that we want to weaken the union by leaving the EU," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a summit of the four central and east European "Visegrad" nations in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

"This is obviously not just fake news, it is something worse - it is a lie that aims to weaken the Union."

