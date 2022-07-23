Hungarian PM urges new EU strategy on Ukraine, says sanctions have failed

Europe

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 05:05 pm

Related News

Hungarian PM urges new EU strategy on Ukraine, says sanctions have failed

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Hungary&#039;s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Photo: Reuters
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Photo: Reuters

The European Union needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow have not worked, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

"A new strategy is needed which should focus peace talks and drafting a good peace proposal ... instead of winning the war," Orban said in a speech in Romania.

Nationalist Orban, reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, reiterated that Hungary would stay out of the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Orban has said before that Hungary is also unwilling to support EU embargoes or limitations on Russian gas imports as that would undermine its economy.

He said in his speech that the Western strategy has been built on four pillars: the first that Ukraine can win a war against Russia with NATO weapons, that sanctions would weaken Russia and destabilise its leadership, that sanctions would hurt Russia more than Europe and that the world would line up in support of Europe.

Orban said this strategy has failed, as governments in Europe are collapsing "like dominoes", energy prices have surged and a new strategy was needed now.

"We are sitting in a car that has a puncture in all four tyres: it is absolutely clear that the war cannot be won in this way," Orban told his supporters.

He said Ukraine will never win the war this way "quite simply because the Russian army has assymetrical dominance".

World+Biz

Ukraine war / EU sanction on Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

2h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

1h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

1h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group