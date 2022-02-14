Germany is ready to discuss European security with Russia - Scholz

Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a hybrid party congress of Germany&#039;s Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a hybrid party congress of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he expects clear steps from Russia to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine, adding that Germany and its Western allies were prepared for serious dialogue with Russia over European security.

"We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on European security issues," Scholz told a news conference after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Scholz announced new credit of 150 million euros ($170 million) from Germany to Ukraine and said the West was ready to impose "very far-reaching and effective sanctions" if Russia violated Ukraine's territorial integrity.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

