French Nobel literature winner, others urge protests against Macron as inflation bites

Europe

Reuters
09 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

French Nobel literature winner, others urge protests against Macron as inflation bites

Reuters
09 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 09:18 am
French novelist Annie Ernaux attends a news conference after being announced as the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, in Cergy-Pontoise, France October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
French novelist Annie Ernaux attends a news conference after being announced as the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, in Cergy-Pontoise, France October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A group of French intellectuals including Nobel literature prize winner Annie Ernaux on Sunday urged people to join protests planned by the left for next week, accusing President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to help the poor cope with high prices while some companies make windfall profits.

"Emmanuel Macron is using inflation to widen the wealth gap, to boost capital income at the expense of the rest", the group of 69 signatories, including writers, film directors and university teachers, said in a text published in the Journal Du Dimanche.

"It is all a matter of political will", said the text, co-signed by Ernaux, who on Thursday became the first French woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The text said the government has not done enough to fight spiralling energy prices and declined to rise taxes on companies making windfall profits because of high inflation.

While French inflation has risen sharply this year, mainly as a result of the war in Ukraine, the rise is among the lowest of euro-zone countries in recent months as the French government put in place measures ranging from a gas price freeze to food cheques and special subsidies on pump prices.

The signatories made a call to join the protest march planned for Oct. 16 that is organised by the political movement of the hard-left France Unbowed party, which this year struck an alliance with more moderate leftwing parties to form France's largest opposition bloc.

The march, promoted by France Unbowed as being "against the high cost of living and climate inaction," comes as Macron faces stiff resistance from unions over a planned pensions reform and as strikes by workers demanding a pay rise from retail to refineries have disrupted parts of the economy.

The Swedish Academy, in awarding the 82-year-old Ernaux the Nobel prize, said she "consistently and from different angles examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class".

Top News / World+Biz

Nobel winners / France / inflation / Emanuel Macron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

3h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

13h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

14h | Videos
How to recognise good life insurance company?

How to recognise good life insurance company?

16h | Videos
The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code