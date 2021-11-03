French minister says UK showed 'constructive' spirit in Brexit fishing talks

Disagreements over fishing between London and Paris culminated last Wednesday

A fisherman empties a fishing net aboard the trawler "Adele Camille" in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, November 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain has shown a "constructive" spirit in its talks with France over post-Brexit fishing licences, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday.

"I spoke to my counterpart yesterday evening. The spirit is a constructive one on this topic," Djebbari told Europe 1 radio. Talks would continue until Thursday, he added.

Disagreements over fishing between London and Paris culminated last Wednesday in the French seizure of the British dredger the Cornelis Gert Jan in French waters near Le Havre.

