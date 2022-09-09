Facts you might not know about the British monarchy

With the new title, comes new privileges for King Charles III. The title comes with numerous responsibilities as well as traditions and privileges for the new monarch.

Here are some unusual facts about Britain's new ruler, according to NDTV:

No need for a passport or license

Britain's new king will neither require a passport nor a license owing to the document which will be issued in his name stating the following:

"His Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."

No Voting

King Charles III, much like the monarchs before him, can neither vote nor stand for the election. As the head of state, he has to remain strictly neutral in political affairs.

However, he will be involved in the formal opening of parliamentary sessions. He can also approve legislation from the parliament and meet with the prime minister weekly.

Official poet

Every 10 years, a new poet laureate is appointed by Briitan to compose verses for the monarch. This is a tradition which goes back to the 17th century.

Carol Ann Duff was appointed as the first woman poet laureate in 2009. She had composed poems for Prince William's and Prince Harry's wedding. In 2013, she composed a poem for the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

Two Birthdays

Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays - her actual birthday on 21 April, which she celebrated in private, and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June.

The Trooping the Colour, the public celebration, goes back more than 250 years.

The celebration involves more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians in a display of military precision. The proceedings come to an end with a fly-past by the Royal Air Force as the royal family watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Royal warrant

Royal warrants are issued to companies that regularly supply goods and services to the monarch. Those with the warrant are authorised to use the royal arms on their goods.

Burberry, Cadbury, Jaguar Cars, Land Rover, Samsung and Waitrose supermarkets are some of the companies that have been issued a royal warrant.

Swans, dolphins and sturgeon

Probably the most unusual fact on the list, the British monarch does not simply reign over the people but also the Swans, dolphins and sturgeon.

Since the 12th century, the unmarked swans in the open waters in England and Wales have been considered the property of the monarch.

The legislation was created back in the day when swans were eaten as a prized food at feasts and banquets.

There is an official role of the Queens Swan Marker who closely tracks the health of the swan population. An annual event of Swan Upping on the River Thames is also organised to monitor the population.