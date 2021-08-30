EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says

Europe

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration flows, draft statement says

EU governments are eager to avoid a repeat of the chaotic influx of migrants in 2015 that caught the bloc unprepared and sowed divisions among EU states, fuelling support for far-right parties as camps in Greece and other countries swelled

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 06:01 pm
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo/File Photo
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo/File Photo

European Union interior ministers will say on Tuesday they are determined to act to prevent uncontrolled migration from Afghanistan, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

EU governments are eager to avoid a repeat of the chaotic influx of migrants in 2015 that caught the bloc unprepared and sowed divisions among EU states, fuelling support for far-right parties as camps in Greece and other countries swelled.

"Based on lessons learned, the EU and its member states stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past, by preparing a coordinated and orderly response," the ministers will say, according to the draft, dated Aug 28.

The draft did not contain specific details of new measures.

Ministers will gather for an emergency meeting on Tuesday in Brussels to discuss the fallout from the Afghanistan crisis. The EU last week announced more aid money for Afghanistan as well as surrounding countries.

Interior ministers will reiterate that promise to give more money, although delivering aid had become more complicated since the Taliban took back control of the country, according to EU officials.

"The EU should also strengthen the support to the countries in Afghanistan's immediate neighbourhood to ensure that those in need receive adequate protection primarily in the region," the ministers will say.

Although Turkey helped contain the 2015 crisis with EU funding by taking in millions of Syrians fleeing, Ankara is less willing to receive many Afghans as the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic slump strain social and security services.

The ministers will pledge to stop new security threats from Afghanistan for EU citizens, as well as making the right security checks for those evacuated, said the draft statement.

Top News / World+Biz

EU / Afghanistan / migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

23h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

2d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy