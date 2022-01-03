EU flag removed from Arc de Triomphe after causing stir

Europe

Reuters
03 January, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 10:32 am

Related News

EU flag removed from Arc de Triomphe after causing stir

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has yet to say if he will run for re-election in April, defeated Le Pen in a 2017 run-off by 66%-34%

Reuters
03 January, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 10:32 am
The European flag flies under the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate the start of the French presidency of the European Union, in Paris, France, January 1, 2022. Photo :Reuters
The European flag flies under the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate the start of the French presidency of the European Union, in Paris, France, January 1, 2022. Photo :Reuters

A large European Union flag attached to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Friday to mark the start of France's six-month presidency of the bloc was removed on Sunday after it drew outrage from far-right and right-wing leaders.

Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who on Friday had said the flag would remain for "several days", said it had been taken down as planned.

"It was scheduled that the flag was to be taken down this Sunday, we hadn't established an exact time", Beaune told France Inter radio.

He dismissed the idea that the government had given in after far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Saturday said she would appeal to France's Council of State to remove the EU flag.

"The government has been forced to remove the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe, a beautiful patriotic victory at the start of 2022", Le Pen said on Sunday.

"We didn't back down, there was no change of plan ...I fully assume France's destiny is in Europe," Beaune said.

He said Le Pen and other leaders had got it all wrong when they said the EU flag had supplanted the French flag as the latter is not permanently displayed on the Arc de Triomphe.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has yet to say if he will run for re-election in April, defeated Le Pen in a 2017 run-off by 66%-34%.

Most polls show there will be a rematch between the two in the upcoming presidential election, with Macron expected to win again, albeit with a slimmer margin.

Top News / World+Biz

Arc de Triomphe / EU / flag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

13m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

38m | Brands
The ban on electric three-wheelers is loosely applied, with such vehicles still plying on many highways in the country. Photo: MumitM/TBS

Easy bikes: We like them, we like them not

1h | Panorama
Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

16h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

15h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

15h | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

15h | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report