Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front the flag colors of EU and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

European Union governments agreed on Thursday on a 9th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats said.

The package will be formalised through what the EU calls a "written procedure" by Friday noon.

"Sanctions agreed. Written procedure until tomorrow noon," one of the diplomats said.