Britain to send Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Britain will send a small number of Stormer armoured vehicles fitted with launchers for anti-air missiles to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Wallace added that British assessments showed that around 15,000 Russian personnel had been killed in the conflict while 2,000 armoured vehicles including some 530 tanks had been destroyed, along with 60 helicopters and fighter jets.

"I can now announce to the House that we will be gifting a small number of armoured vehicles fitted with launchers for those anti-air missiles," he said.

Meanwhile, Norway said it will allocate 400 million crowns ($43.7 million) to a British-led initiative for buying weapons for Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Tuesday.

Norway may also make additional direct shipments of weapons to Ukraine on top of those it has already made, Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament.