Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week

Europe

Reuters
22 April, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week

Reuters
22 April, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 07:09 pm
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Courtesy
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Courtesy

Britain plans to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv next week and is looking at reinforcing allies who sent armaments to Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

The British government announced in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine, that its embassy in Kyiv was relocating temporarily and staff were operating from a diplomatic office in the city of Lviv.

"The extraordinary fortitude and the success of (Ukrainian)President Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces in Kyiv, means that I can announce today that we will shortly - next week - re-open our embassy in Ukraine's capital city," Johnson told a news conference.

The British leader said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a "catastrophic blunder" over the invasion, but that it remained a realistic possibility Russia could still win in Ukraine.

"The situation is, I'm afraid, unpredictable at this stage, but we've just got to be realistic about that," he said during a two-day visit to India.

Russia calls its incursion a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an illegal war of aggression.

Johnson also announced that Britain was looking into what it could do to reinforce military equipment in countries such as Poland, to enable them to send heavier weaponry to Ukraine.

"We're looking at sending tanks to Poland to help them as they as they send some of their T-72s (tanks) to Ukraine," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

UK PM Boris Jhonson / kyiv

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

9h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

10h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

11h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

1d | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1d | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1d | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?