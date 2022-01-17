Xi stresses common development, win-win cooperation

China

Xinhua
17 January, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 05:55 pm

Related News

Xi stresses common development, win-win cooperation

The right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation, Xi said

Xinhua
17 January, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 05:55 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that different countries and civilizations may prosper together on the basis of respect for each other, and seek common ground and win-win outcomes by setting aside differences.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session.

The right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

Xi called for following the trend of history, working for a stable international order, advocating common values of humanity, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"We should choose dialogue over confrontation, inclusiveness over exclusion, and stand against all forms of unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony or power politics," Xi said.

'Economic globalization'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that no "countercurrents" could stop the trend of economic globalization.

"Economic globalization is the trend of the times. Though countercurrents are sure to exist in a river, none could stop it from flowing to the sea," Xi said.

"Driving forces bolster the river's momentum, and resistance may yet enhance its flow. Despite the countercurrents and dangerous shoals along the way, economic globalization has never and will not veer off course," he said.

"Countries around the world should uphold true multilateralism," Xi said. "We should remove barriers, not erect walls. We should open up, not close off. We should seek integration, not decoupling. This is the way to build an open world economy." 

int'l solidarity, cooperation amid global crisis

Xi Jinping called for solidarity and cooperation of the international community amid a global crisis, saying that "small boats may not survive a storm, but a giant ship is strong enough to brave a storm."

"Facts have shown once again that amidst the raging torrents of a global crisis, countries are not riding separately in some 190 small boats, but are rather all in a giant ship on which our shared destiny hinges," Xi said.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Xi Jingping / china / common development / , win-win cooperation / World Economic Forum\ / World Economic Forum (WEF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

6h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

19h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

22h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

23h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre