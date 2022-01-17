Xi stresses common development, win-win cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that different countries and civilizations may prosper together on the basis of respect for each other, and seek common ground and win-win outcomes by setting aside differences.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session.

The right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation, Xi said.

Xi called for following the trend of history, working for a stable international order, advocating common values of humanity, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"We should choose dialogue over confrontation, inclusiveness over exclusion, and stand against all forms of unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony or power politics," Xi said.

'Economic globalization'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that no "countercurrents" could stop the trend of economic globalization.

"Economic globalization is the trend of the times. Though countercurrents are sure to exist in a river, none could stop it from flowing to the sea," Xi said.

"Driving forces bolster the river's momentum, and resistance may yet enhance its flow. Despite the countercurrents and dangerous shoals along the way, economic globalization has never and will not veer off course," he said.

"Countries around the world should uphold true multilateralism," Xi said. "We should remove barriers, not erect walls. We should open up, not close off. We should seek integration, not decoupling. This is the way to build an open world economy."

int'l solidarity, cooperation amid global crisis

Xi Jinping called for solidarity and cooperation of the international community amid a global crisis, saying that "small boats may not survive a storm, but a giant ship is strong enough to brave a storm."

"Facts have shown once again that amidst the raging torrents of a global crisis, countries are not riding separately in some 190 small boats, but are rather all in a giant ship on which our shared destiny hinges," Xi said.