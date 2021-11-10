Xi says China is ready to work with US to manage differences

China

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 11:27 am

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People&#039;s Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs&#039; Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China stands ready to work with the United States to properly manage differences, President Xi Jinping has said, according to a statement posted on the website of his country's US embassy.

The Asian giant was ready to work to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, Xi said in a letter read by Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States.

china / US / Xi Jinping

