Xi says China is ready to work with US to manage differences

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

China stands ready to work with the United States to properly manage differences, President Xi Jinping has said, according to a statement posted on the website of his country's US embassy.

The Asian giant was ready to work to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, Xi said in a letter read by Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States.