‘The world needs China’: Xi on historic third term

China

Hindustan Times
23 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 11:05 am

Related News

‘The world needs China’: Xi on historic third term

Hindustan Times
23 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 11:05 am
Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks.(Reuters)
Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks.(Reuters)

China's president Xi Jinping said "the world needs China" as he spoke after securing a historic third term as leader on Sunday.

"China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China. After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability," Xi Jinping said.

Thanking the party "for the trust you have placed in us", Xi Jinping said that the country has achieved its goal of establishing a "moderately prosperous society".

"Now we are taking confident strides on a new journey to turn China into a modern socialist country in all respects. To advance to the second centenary goal and to embrace the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, for a Chinese path to modernisation," Xi Jinping said.

He asserted that the country would continue to build a modern socialist society, "a great yet enormous undertaking... the enormity is what makes it great and infinitely glorious".

World+Biz

china / China’s President Xi Jinping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

58m | Food
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

3h | Panorama
Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

23h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

16h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

16h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

19h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram