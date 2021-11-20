Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020 China's Peng Shuai in action during the match against Japan's Nao Hibino. Photo :Reuters

With concern over the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai growing into a global cause, the International Olympic Committee could be pushed into taking a hard line with the 2022 Beijing Olympic hosts, senior IOC member Dick Pound told Reuters.

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Such is the global outcry over Peng's safety and whereabouts, Pound said the situation could force the IOC to confront China over its human rights record.

Although the outrage is unlikely to stop the Beijing Winter Games going ahead in February, Pound would not completely rule it out.

"If that's not resolved in a sensible way very soon it may spin out of control," Pound, the IOC's longest serving member, told Reuters. "It may (force IOC into taking a harder line).

"Whether that escalates to a cessation of the Olympic Games I doubt it. But you never know."