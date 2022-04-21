China's Xi says unilateral sanctions will not work

China

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:52 am

China's Xi says unilateral sanctions will not work

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:52 am
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia via video link, at a media centre in Boao, Hainan province, China April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Yao
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia via video link, at a media centre in Boao, Hainan province, China April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Yao

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reiterated China's opposition to unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction," and said that "de-coupling" and pressure tactics such as cutting off of supply chains will not work.

China has repeatedly criticised western sanctions, including those against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but has also been careful not to provide assistance to Moscow that could lead to sanctions being imposed on Beijing.

During a video speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, Xi also said that efforts are needed to stabilise global supply chains, but also said China's economy is resilient and that its long-term trend had not changed.

China's economy is facing headwinds from the impact of its aggressive efforts to battle outbreaks of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, especially in its economic hub of Shanghai. Xi did not specifically mention China's current Covid crisis during the speech.

