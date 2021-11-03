China's UN ambassador slams 'empty slogans' at COP26

President Xi is not attending the COP26 talks in person, and delivered only a written statement to the heads of state session on Monday

A screen displays a CCTV state media news broadcast showing Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing world leaders at the G20 meeting in Rome via video link at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas PeterREUTERS
A screen displays a CCTV state media news broadcast showing Chinese President Xi Jinping addressing world leaders at the G20 meeting in Rome via video link at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas PeterREUTERS

Tackling global climate change needs more than "empty slogans" and big entourages, China's senior envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Wednesday, amid criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping's failure to attend climate talks in Glasgow.

"Responding to climate change requires unbending determination and sustained action, not empty slogans, unchanging policies, luxury motorcades and crowded entourages, or even irresponsibly letting people get infected!" wrote Zhang, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

President Xi is not attending the COP26 talks in person, and delivered only a written statement to the heads of state session on Monday. His US counterpart Joe Biden told reporters in Glasgow that Xi's absence was a "big mistake".

But Zhang wrote on Twitter that China had announced new action plans and policy targets ahead of COP26, and had a delegation on the ground. He also criticised the United States' record on climate, saying Beijing "has never withdrawn from the Paris Agreement."

"The US government must earnestly meet its responsibilities and come up with specific emission reduction measures, and not try to divert attention and blame others," he said.

