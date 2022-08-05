China's military makes dozens of crossings of Taiwan median line

China

Reuters
05 August, 2022, 01:25 pm
05 August, 2022, 01:25 pm

File Photo: A J-20 stealth fighter jet of the Chinese People&#039;s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, September 28. REUTERS/Aly Song
File Photo: A J-20 stealth fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, September 28. REUTERS/Aly Song

About 10 Chinese navy ships and 20 military aircraft briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Friday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Around 10 Chinese navy ships crossed the median line and remained in the area on Friday morning, and about 20 Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed the median line, said the person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Earlier, Taiwan's defence ministry said the island's military has dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the situation there, as China conducts large-scale military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan.

china / Taiwan

