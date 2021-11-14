China satisfied with Boeing 737 MAX changes, seeks industry feedback - document

China

Reuters
14 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:41 pm

Related News

China satisfied with Boeing 737 MAX changes, seeks industry feedback - document

The United States and Europe last year sought industry feedback on similar proposed directives before ultimately approving the return of the 737 MAX

Reuters
14 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:41 pm
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US June 29, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US June 29, 2020. Photo :Reuters

* Regulator has invited feedback on proposed directive by Nov. 26

* U.S., Europe had also sought feedback before approving return

* Model has been banned in China since March 2019

China's aviation regulator has told airlines it is satisfied that design changes Boeing Co proposed for its 737 MAX plane could resolve safety problems, in a sign it is closer to lifting a more than two-year flight ban in Chinese skies.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) invited airlines to give feedback on a proposed airworthiness directive for the 737 MAX by Nov. 26, according to an undated notice seen by Reuters.

The directive outlines specific procedures for pilots to perform in case of problems similar to those that emerged in two deadly crashes before the plane's grounding in March 2019. It also lists all the systems that must be functioning in order for the plane to be dispatched.

A return to the skies in China, the world's biggest aircraft market, would be a major boon to Boeing. Broker Jefferies said in September an announcement would be worth a 5% boost to the stock price.

The United States and Europe last year sought industry feedback on similar proposed directives before ultimately approving the return of the 737 MAX.

CAAC's notice said after a comprehensive review of the changes Boeing proposed, including to the design of the aviation control software and display system, it assessed the changes could remove the unsafe situations that led to the crashes.

The agency did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the notice. A Boeing spokesperson said the airline continued to work with regulators around the world to return the 737 MAX to service.

The aerospace giant has said the 737 MAX performed a successful test flight for CAAC in August.

Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said last month the company was working toward gaining Chinese approvals by the end of the year for the 737 MAX to fly, with deliveries expected to resume in the first quarter of 2022.

Around a third of about 370 undelivered 737 MAX airplanes in storage are for Chinese customers, Boeing said last month.

Before the 737 MAX was grounded, Boeing was selling one-quarter of the planes it built annually to Chinese buyers, its largest customer.

Other Asia-Pacific countries - including Singapore, Malaysia, India, Japan, Australia and Fiji - have already approved the return of the 737 MAX.

Beyond safety concerns, Boeing's sales in China have been hobbled by U.S.-China trade tensions, with Washington accusing Beijing of blocking purchases of Boeing planes by its domestic airlines.

World+Biz

Boeing 737 Max / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

19h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

19h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

19h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub