China to release implementation plans to achieve carbon goals: Xi

China

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 02:45 pm

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

To achieve its carbon peak and neutrality targets, China will release implementation plans for peaking carbon dioxide emissions in key areas and sectors as well as a series of supporting measures, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

The country will also put in place a "1+N" policy framework for carbon peak and carbon neutrality, he said.

China will continue to readjust its industrial structure and energy mix and vigorously develop renewable energy, the president said.

China will make faster progress in planning and developing large wind power and photovoltaic bases in sandy areas, rocky areas and deserts, said Xi, who revealed that the first phase of projects with an installed capacity of approximately 100 million kilowatts have recently started construction.

