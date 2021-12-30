China launches new communication technology experiment satellite
China successfully sent a new communication technology experiment satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Thursday.
The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at 0:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit.
The launch marked the 405th mission of Long March series carrier rockets.