China launches new communication technology experiment satellite

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a communication technology experiment satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Dec. 30, 2021. The satellite has entered the planned orbit. Photo :Xinhua

China successfully sent a new communication technology experiment satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Thursday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at 0:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit.

The launch marked the 405th mission of Long March series carrier rockets.