China drafts new data measures, defines "core data"

China

Reuters
30 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:04 pm

Related News

China drafts new data measures, defines "core data"

But lawyers have criticised its ambiguities including its lack of definitions for data

Reuters
30 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 06:04 pm
People wearing protective face masks look at their mobile phones on a subway train, following the new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People wearing protective face masks look at their mobile phones on a subway train, following the new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China published new draft measures on Thursday aimed at bolstering its new data security law, including definitions of what it considered "core" and "important" data.

China implemented the Data Security Law on Sept 1. which requires all companies in China to classify the data they handle into several categories and governs how such data is stored and transferred to other parties.

But lawyers have criticised its ambiguities including its lack of definitions for data.

Thursday's draft measures describe in detail three categories of data - ordinary data, important data, and core data.

The authorities describe ordinary data as data with a minimal ability to impact society at large, or that will affect a small number of individuals or enterprises.

Important data is defined as data that poses a threat to China's national and economic interests or impact the rights of individuals and organisations and has an "obvious cascading effect" across a range of industries and enterprises.

Core data, meanwhile, is defined as data that poses a "serious threat" to China's national and economic interests. Disruption of important data could cause "major damage," leading to "large-scale shutdowns," or "large-scale network and service paralysis."

The regulator adds that organizations may "self-assess" the security of ordinary data, but must conduct annual assessments at least once each year.

Organizations must also receive approval for cross-border transfer of core data and important data via a special mechanism, the rules state.

Data policy has become one of several areas regulators have targeted amid an ongoing crackdown on an industry that has unfolded throughout the past year. China's data security law builds on the 2017 cybersecurity law, which marked the first major set of rules governing the storage and transfer of data of Chinese origin.

World+Biz

china / Core Data / data

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel