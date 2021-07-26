China asks US to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members -media

China asks US to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members -media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
China has asked the United States to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members, among other requests, reported state media The Paper.

In a briefing after meeting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Tianjin, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said China has put in a list of requests, including a removal of sanctions on Chinese leaders, officials and government bodies.

