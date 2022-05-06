Building collapse in China's Changsha kills 53

Rescue workers carry a survivor on a stretcher more than 131 hours after a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province, China, early 0n 5 May, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Rescue workers carry a survivor on a stretcher more than 131 hours after a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province, China, early 0n 5 May, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Fifty-three people died when a housing block collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha last week, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday after days of rescue efforts.

Rescuers have pulled 10 survivors from the rubble of the eight-storey "self-built" house in Hunan province that collapsed on 29 April, according to CCTV.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and several people have been arrested, according to the report.

