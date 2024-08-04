Philippines, Germany commit to concluding broader defence agreement

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius met with his  Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro in Manila to enhance cooperation between the countries, which are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro pose for a photo before their bilateral meeting, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 4, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro pose for a photo before their bilateral meeting, in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 4, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

The Philippines and Germany have committed to concluding a broader defence cooperation arrangement, their defence ministers said in a joint statement on Sunday.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius met with his  Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro in Manila to enhance cooperation between the countries, which are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations.

The ministers said they also committed to establishing long-term relations between their armed forces to expand training and bilateral exchanges. 

Features

