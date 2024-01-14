Boeing plane returns to Japan airport after cockpit window cracks

14 January, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 09:14 am

The tails of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. Reuters/Lindsey Wasson
The tails of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. Reuters/Lindsey Wasson

A passenger plane of Japan's largest airline All Nippon Airways returned to its departure airport after a crack was found in the cockpit window, news agency Reuters reported citing local media. The flight 1182 was flying from Sapporo to Toyama when a crack was discovered in the cockpit window, Kyodo News reported. The plane was a Boeing 737 and has returned and landed at Sapporo's New Chitose Airport, it added.

There were no injuries to the 65 passengers and crew members, the airline said. Alternative flights were arranged, it added.

"The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurisation," the spokesperson said. The aircraft was not one of Boeing's 737 MAX 9 airplanes which have been in the spotlight after a cabin panel broke off a new Alaska Airlines jet in mid-air last week.

The US aviation regulator extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes indefinitely for new safety checks. The Alaska Airlines aircraft, which had been in service for just eight weeks, took off from Portland, and was flying at 16,000 feet when the panel tore off the plane. Pilots flew the jet back to Portland with only minor injuries among passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will require another round of inspections before it will consider putting the jets back in service as the regulator will audit the Boeing 737 MAX 9 production line and suppliers.

 
 

