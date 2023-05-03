UN says aid trucks looted in 'volatile' Sudan, urges safe passage

Africa

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

UN says aid trucks looted in 'volatile' Sudan, urges safe passage

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 09:04 pm
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS

The United Nations said on Wednesday it was seeking assurances from Sudan's warring factions on the safe delivery of aid after six trucks of humanitarian supplies were looted and air strikes in Khartoum undermined a new ceasefire.

"We will still require agreements and arrangements to allow for movement of staff and supplies," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said from Port Sudan, where many people have fled as the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have battled for more than two weeks.

"We will need to have agreement at the highest level and very publicly, and we will need to deliver those commitments into local arrangements that can be depended on," he told reporters via videolink from the Red Sea port.

Air strikes were heard in the capital Khartoum on Wednesday even as warring factions agreed to a new seven-day ceasefire from Thursday, weakening chances for a lasting truce.

The conflict has created a humanitarian crisis, with about 100,000 people forced to flee with little food or water to neighbouring countries, the United Nations said.

Aid deliveries have been held up in a nation of 46 million people where about one-third had already relied on humanitarian assistance. A broader disaster could be in the making as Sudan's impoverished neighbours grapple with the influx of refugees.

Griffiths said he had been told by the World Food Programme that six of their trucks travelling to the western region of Darfur were looted en route despite assurances of safety and security. There was no immediate comment from WFP.

"It's a volatile environment, so we need those commitments," Griffiths said. "It's not as if we're asking for the moon. We're asking for the movement of humanitarian supplies, of people. We do this in every other country, even without ceasefires. It's a traditional humanitarian enterprise to go where others don't."

In Nairobi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a press conference that the entire international community must clearly tell the army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and paramilitary leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, that the situation is unacceptable.

He also said the two generals must face pressure to agree on a ceasefire, and establish a political dialogue and a transition to a civilian government.

Previous ceasefire agreements between the army and the paramilitary RSF, whose power struggle erupted into full blown conflict in mid-April, have ranged from 24 to 72 hours, but none have been fully observed.

Tens of thousands of people have left Khartoum and its adjoining cities at the confluence of the White and Blue Nile rivers, fearful of both air strikes and soldiers from the RSF.

Caught between army air strikes overhead and RSF soldiers on the ground, many citizens feel forced to take sides.

"If I hear the (army) air strikes I feel safe because at least I know the RSF won't come into my house," said Omdurman resident Salma, adding that the relentless fighting keeps her up at night. "I protested against (fallen autocrat Omar al-) Bashir and against army rule, but for now they're protecting me."

Several Khartoum neighbourhoods face severe water shortages due to blackouts, lack of fuel and damage to water supplies.

Third week of fighting

South Sudan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday mediation championed by its president Salva Kiir had led both sides to agree a weeklong truce from Thursday to May 11 and to name envoys for peace talks. The current ceasefire was due to expire on Wednesday.

It was unclear however how Burhan and Hemedti would proceed.

Army jets have been bombing RSF units dug into residential districts of the capital region.

Conflict has spread to Darfur where the RSF emerged from tribal militias that fought beside government forces to crush rebels in a civil war dating back 20 years.

The commanders of the army and RSF, who had shared power as part of an internationally backed transition towards free elections and civilian government, have shown no sign of backing down, yet neither side seems able to secure a quick victory.

Fighting has engulfed Khartoum – one of Africa's largest cities – and killed hundreds of people. Sudan's Health Ministry said on Tuesday 550 people have died, with 4,926 wounded.

Foreign governments were winding down evacuation operations that sent thousands of their citizens home. Britain said its last flight would depart Port Sudan on Wednesday and urged any remaining Britons wanting to leave to make their way there.

World+Biz

Sudan / UN aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

12h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

10h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

10h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

4h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

6h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

1h | TBS Stories
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022