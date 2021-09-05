Thousands of Ethiopians reportedly killed in clashes

Africa

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 08:09 pm

Related News

Thousands of Ethiopians reportedly killed in clashes

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on Sunday said it had killed 3,073 "enemy forces", with 4,473 injured

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 08:09 pm
A burned tank stands near the town of Adwa, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
A burned tank stands near the town of Adwa, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Thousands have been reported killed in clashes in northern Ethiopia, as fighting between the military and Tigray rebels continues. The conflict has been raging for 10 months with no sign of ending.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on Sunday said it had killed 3,073 "enemy forces", with 4,473 injured, reports the BBC.

It comes after the military claimed it had killed more than 5,600 rebels, without specifying a timeframe. Senior general Bacha Debele said a further 2,300 rebels were wounded and 2,000 captured. Correspondents say the numbers may refer to recent battles.

The TPLF said its figures were from the Afar and Amhara fronts, adding that it had seized military tanks and weapons.

Berhane Gebrekristos, Ethiopia's former ambassador to the US, and now a supporter of the TPLF, described the government's claims as "false and laughable".

"The last five or six days, there were major military offensives by the TPLF in the two regions. In Afar and in the Amhara region, they (the Ethiopian military) lost eight divisions," he said.

He accused the military of trying to come up with "fake information" to give a morale boost to its troops.

Lt Gen Debele had earlier accused the TPLF of trying to break up Ethiopia. He said one TPLF division had tried to gain control of Humera on the border between Tigray and Amhara, but had been "completely decimated".

World+Biz

Ethiopia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

1h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

1h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

1h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places