Somali forces end siege at Mogadishu hotel

A Somali security officer walks past a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali forces have ended the siege at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the AFP news agency said in a tweet on Saturday, citing a security commander.

"The gunmen are dead," the commander told AFP, adding that a press briefing would be held Sunday morning.

At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked the hotel.

The attackers struck the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control.