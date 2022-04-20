Google to set up first Africa product development centre in Nairobi

Africa

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

Google to set up first Africa product development centre in Nairobi

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 02:58 pm
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Alphabet Inc's Google is investing in its first ever Africa product development centre in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, it said, as it positions itself to serve a growing base of internet users on the continent.

By the end of this decade, the continent will host 800 million internet users, the California-based firm said, and a third of the world's youth population, making it an attractive investment destination.

Google is hiring engineers, product managers, user experience designers and researchers to staff the new centre, said Suzanne Frey, vice president for products, and Nitin Gajria, the head of Google Africa, in a joint blog post on Tuesday.

The company is investing $1 billion in various projects on the continent over five years, its CEO Sundar Pichai said last October, to help economies accelerate their digital transformation.

It has already opened an artificial intelligence centre in Accra, Ghana, focusing on innovations that can be applied to various challenges.

Microsoft has also been investing in technology development hubs in Kenya and Nigeria, investing $100 million and hiring hundreds of engineers in both countries.

World+Biz

Alphabet Inc / google / Google Inc / Africa / Kenya / Nirobi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

5h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

5h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

5h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

5h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

2h | Videos
We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

20h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

20h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target