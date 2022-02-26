Zelensky says Western 'partners' sending weapons to Ukraine

Russian grenade launcher operators take part in combat drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia December 14, 2021. Photo : Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that "partners" were sending weapons to help Kyiv fight Russian troops, adding he had spoken by phone with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

"A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron," Zelensky tweeted. "Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!"