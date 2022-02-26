Zelensky says Western 'partners' sending weapons to Ukraine

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
26 February, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

Zelensky says Western 'partners' sending weapons to Ukraine

"Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!"

BSS/AFP
26 February, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 03:35 pm
Russian grenade launcher operators take part in combat drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia December 14, 2021. Photo : Reuters
Russian grenade launcher operators take part in combat drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia December 14, 2021. Photo : Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that "partners" were sending weapons to help Kyiv fight Russian troops, adding he had spoken by phone with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

"A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron," Zelensky tweeted. "Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!"

Zelensky / weapon / partner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

1h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

4h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

5h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

22m | Videos
Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

27m | Videos
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: From comedian to president

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: From comedian to president

37m | Videos
How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused