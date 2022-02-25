Zelensky calls on Putin to negotiate

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's latest address in the past hour.

Having praised the bravery of Ukrainian troops, Zelensky switches to Russian and issues a direct appeal to Vladimir Putin, calling on him to enter negotiations with his government, reports BBC.

"I would like to address the president of the Russian Federation once again," Zelensky says.

"Fighting is ongoing across all of Ukraine's territory. Let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the killing of people.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would be ready to hold talks with Kyiv, but only once Ukraine's military had laid down its arms.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.