Zelensky accuses European leaders of inaction and calls for protests

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 06:01 pm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky slams European leadership for inaction in face of Russian invasion while speaking from his office in Kyiv.

Wearing military fatigues, he accuses European leaders of taking insufficient action to slow the Russian advance, reports BBC. 

"Like World War Two, you said never again, but here it is again and you're not doing enough to respond," he says.

Zelensky adds it isn't too late to stop Russian "aggression" if European leaders act swiftly, and calls on citizens across the EU to protest and force their governments into more decisive action.

He continues: "I am sure you see this - all of you, the whole of Europe. But we don't quite see what you are going to do about this, how you are going to defend yourself when you are so slow to help Ukraine."

