Zelenskiy asks G7 for air defences, support for Belarus border mission

World+Biz

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 09:13 am

Related News

Zelenskiy asks G7 for air defences, support for Belarus border mission

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 09:13 am
FILE PHOTO: Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for more air defence capabilities to stop Russia, and to back his initiative for an international observer mission on the Belarusian border.

Joining the G7 leaders' virtual meeting a day after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy called for tough new sanctions on Moscow and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"When Ukraine receives a sufficient quantity of modern and effective air defence systems, the key element of Russia's terror, rocket strikes, will cease to work," Zelenskiy said, thanking German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for speeding up delivery of the IRIS-T air defence system and US President Joe Biden for deliveries of air defence systems.

"We hope, Mr President, that these will be systems with a medium to long range of effectiveness, which will allow the creation of a layered system of defence."

Ukraine's Western allies have pumped aid and heavy weapons to Kyiv since Russia's invasion in February. Zelenskiy's government has mixed gratitude with pleas for more powerful weapons and faster deliveries.

Belarus this week announced its troops would be deployed with Russian forces near Ukraine, signalling a potential further escalation of the war. So far Belarus, a close Russian ally, has been a staging post for the invasion.

Ukraine has no plans to attack Belarus, Zelenskiy said, but wants to make sure there is no threat from its northern neighbour.

"On the border of Ukraine and Belarus, we can place a mission of international observers to monitor the security situation. The format can be worked out by our diplomats. I ask you, on the level of the G7, to support this initiative," he said.

Top News

Zelenskiy / G7 / Ukraine-Russia war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

2h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

2h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

1h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

15h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

18h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

20h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back