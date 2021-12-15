Xi, Putin to meet in Beijing in February

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that he expects to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Beijing in February.

At a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, Putin said he looks forward to his upcoming visit to China and attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.