Xi, Putin to meet in Beijing in February

World+Biz

Xinhua
15 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 06:09 pm

Xi, Putin to meet in Beijing in February

Xinhua
15 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 06:09 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that he expects to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Beijing in February.

At a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, Putin said he looks forward to his upcoming visit to China and attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

