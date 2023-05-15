Worst conditions for Canada wildfires yet to come: Alberta official

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 01:11 pm

Related News

Worst conditions for Canada wildfires yet to come: Alberta official

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 01:11 pm
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP
The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta, Canada on Friday,. Photo: Government of Alberta Fire Service / Canadian Press via AP

With temperatures rising and little chance of rain, Canada's Alberta province was preparing Sunday (14 May) for the worsening of wildfires that have raged for over a week and forced thousands to flee.

"We are continuing to see hot and dry conditions today with a low chance of rain throughout most of Alberta," said Josee St-Onge with the western province's wildfire agency.

She said that in the north on Sunday, the "fire danger is extreme" with gusty winds and temperatures soaring to the high 20s in degrees Celsius (80s in degrees Fahrenheit).

Over half a million hectares (1.2 million acres) have already burned in Alberta, where there are still 87 active fires, of which 24 are still considered uncontrolled, St-Onge said.

"Our peak burning period, which is when the temperatures are at their highest and the fuels are at their driest, is still in front of us," she said.

In addition to the hundreds of reinforcements who have arrived from across Canada to help fight the fires, including from the army, 200 people from nearby US states have joined in, according to St-Onge.

Alberta Emergency Management chief Colin Blair said that new evacuation orders have been issued over the weekend, bringing the total number of evacuees to over 19,000.

"The wildfire situation is extremely volatile," Blair said.

"For those who are in a community that's on an evacuation alert, I cannot stress strongly enough the need for residents to be prepared in case there is an urgent need to evacuate."

In recent years, western Canada has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather, the intensity and frequency of which have increased due to global warming.

Forest fires in Canada's oil sands region in 2016 disrupted production and forced out 100,000 residents from Fort McMurray, battering the nation's economy.

In 2021, British Columbia suffered record-high temperatures over the summer that killed more than 500 people, as well as wildfires that destroyed an entire town.

That was followed by devastating floods and mudslides.

Alberta / wildfire / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

3h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

20h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

19h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone