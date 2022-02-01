World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

World+Biz

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:03 pm

Related News

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

Switzerland congratulates the new year with the projection of a 5.3 km long and over 2 km tall tiger on the Eiger North Face projected by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 05:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Switzerland congratulates the Year of the Tiger with the largest work of art in the world, featuring a gigantic tiger projected by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter onto the Eiger North Face in Grindelwald. 

1 February, 2022 marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger in Asia, which is an astrological sign in the Chinese horoscope. 

Switzerland congratulates the new year with the projection of a 5.3 km long and over 2 km tall tiger on the Eiger North Face projected by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter. 

Gerry Hofstetter thus created the largest work of art in the world, over 1,060 football fields in size. 

The idea came into his mind when he recognized in the shape of the Eiger a lying Tiger and added the play on words Tiger/Eiger. 

With it, he wants to symbolize the Swiss mountains and the international solidarity of Switzerland. It should also be a motivation for all Swiss athletes, and of course, all other participating athletes, to fight like a tiger for victory at the upcoming Winter Olympics in China in Beijing, which will start on 4 February.  

Gerry Hofstetter and his team needed more than a year to get the projection right. Weather, wind, clouds, moon size, moon position, snow, cold and the constellation of the stars had to fit perfectly into a 15-minute time frame. 

The well-known photographer from Gerry's team, Frank Schwarzbach, was able to capture the tiger photographically at the right moment.   

The action was supported locally by Grindelwald Tourism, the municipality of Grindelwald and by art patrons in Switzerland and abroad.  

The tiger lives in 13 countries in Asia. He is threatened with extinction and therefore protected.  

Beijing Olympics 2022 / Chinese new year / Switzerland / Tiger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

4h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

6h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'