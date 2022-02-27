World's largest aircraft destroyed, Ukraine's foreign minister says

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 10:35 pm

World's largest aircraft destroyed, Ukraine's foreign minister says

The plane was designed and built during the final years of the Soviet Union. It is so big the plane's cargo hold is as long as the Wright brothers’ first flight

The world's largest aircraft - the Antonov An-225 - has been destroyed in the Russian advance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says.

The plane was designed and built during the final years of the Soviet Union. It is so big the plane's cargo hold is as long as the Wright brothers' first flight, reports BBC.

It was built to transport space shuttles but in recent years has rarely taken to the skies. It was destroyed during fighting at the Hostomel airport near Kyiv.

 

