World's female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says

World+Biz

Reuters
19 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 08:06 pm

Related News

World's female foreign ministers to meet on Iran, Canada says

Reuters
19 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 08:06 pm
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly attends a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the State Department in Washington, US, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly attends a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the State Department in Washington, US, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The world's female foreign ministers will discuss ongoing protests in Iran during a virtual meeting this week hosted by Canada, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said in a statement on Wednesday.

Joly and her counterparts will meet on Thursday amid unrest ignited by Iranian Mahsa Amini's death last month while being held by Tehran's morality police, triggering one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

"My counterparts and I will gather to send a clear message: the Iranian regime must end all forms of violence and persecution against the Iranian people, including their brutal aggressions against women in particular," Joly said.

"Canada will continue to stand by the courageous Iranians who are fighting for their human rights and standing up for their mothers, sisters, wives and daughters. Women's rights are human rights," she said.

During the virtual meeting, the officials would hear from women of Iranian heritage and discuss the state of women's and human rights in Iran, Joly's office said, adding that it would give them an opportunity to coordinate efforts and discuss on "ways to increase their collective support for the Iranian people."

Canada had joined other nations, including the United States, in imposing sanctions on Iran.

While the current unrest does not appear close to toppling the Iranian government, the situation has raised international concerns as talks on Iran's nuclear capabilities appear at a stalemate and Tehran has moved to support Russia's invasion in Ukraine in defiance of the West.

Iran has accused countries who have expressed support for the protests of meddling in its internal affairs.

The focus on Iranian women continued on Wednesday, as climber Elnaz Rekabi, who caused controversy by competing in an international contest without a veil, returned to Iran.

Amini, who hailed from Iran's Kurdistan region, died Sept. 16 after being detained three days earlier by morality police in Tehran for her "inappropriate attire".

Iran's religious leaders have tried to portray the unrest as part of a breakaway uprising by the Kurdish minority threatening the nation's unity, rather than a protest against clerical rule.

Iran / Anti-hijab protest / foreign ministers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

10h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

9h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

9h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

2h | Videos
Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

2h | Videos
What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays